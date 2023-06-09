DAVE MORALES —Backstage Ol’s Dave Morales sat down with cast members Tobias Menzies and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to discuss the new movie “You Hurt My Feelings”.

IMDb said, “A novelist’s longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book.

Julia describes the movie, as dramatic, funny, and thought-provoking. She also said it’s entertaining and she hopes audiences can definitely enjoy it.

This movie will definitely spark an interesting conversation after you watch it in the theater, so make sure you bring a friend along. The movie is now in theaters and was released on May 26.