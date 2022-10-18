DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza parties are often for the kids but adults no doubt love their pizza too. If you want to order yourself a slice of pie in the metroplex, you may want to try out this pizza-eating experience.

It’s called DeLucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine and it combines a childhood favorite and tailors it to adults with a taste for the classics.

“It’s somewhat like a Brazilian steakhouse, but we serve pizza here. Whenever we are ready for pizza, we have about 17 varieties of pizza, about 13 varieties,” Dede Mallmann, co-owner of DeLucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine, said.

They don’t just serve your typical pizza that Americans have come to know and love. DeLucca really tries to give you a global experience.

“We have like kind of a ‘travel around the world’ [vibe]. We created some different flavors. We have a chicken tikka masala [pizza]. We have a lamb pizza, which I never tried in Brazil too. But we created a [pizza] from Morocco [with] all these spices,” Mallmann said. “[We have] the soppressata. [We have] Mexico elote. People are like ‘Corn on the pizza? Possibly not.’ But then they try and they’re like ‘We want more.'”

Don’t think they forgot about dessert. They also have dessert pizzas that feature toppings like Nutella, Dulce de Leche, and more.

CW33 reporter Landon Wexler took a tour to DeLucca and tells us how their pizza stacks up. Watch the video above for his official taste test.

For more information, visit delucca.com.