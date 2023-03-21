DALLAS (KDAF) — At the African American Museum in Dallas, the African American Pioneers in STEAM exhibit makes its second stop in the Big D.

Fun on the Run met with Senior Director of Global Community Affairs of Fluor Foundation, Torrence Robinson at the African American Pioneers exhibit.

It’s a family-friendly exhibition that highlights more than 120 African American innovators and approximately 120 replicas and examples of things they invented or improved.

Make sure to watch the full interview to catch a glimpse of what the exhibition had to offer.

The exhibition did close on March 17, but If you want to visit the African American Museum, you can visit the website to purchase tickets for other events or showings.