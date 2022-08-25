DALLAS (KDAF) — Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams heads to Eataly Dallas, where you can shop for you ingredients, cook your own food and then eat your meal all under one roof.

They have classes that teach all kinds of cooking skills including wine tasting, pasta making, meatballs, pizza and more.

Not only do they have classes and Italian cuisine galore, but Eataly also offers:

Custom orders: From specialty meats to made-to-order gift boxes, we can fulfill almost any custom order request – all you have to do is ask!

Private dining & events: At Eataly, we believe that one of the greatest sources of joy is what happens around the dinner table. Eataly Dallas offers a range of private dining and event options in our restaurants and cooking school. Let us help you create a memorable experience at Eataly to celebrate your special occasion.

Food delivery & take-out: Want to enjoy your favorite pasta and pizza fresh from the Eataly kitchens, amici? Order delivery and take-out from our website every day.