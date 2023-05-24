DALLAS(KDAF)—Jaylan Ford has been an unstoppable force of energy and joy since 14 years old.

After developing a passion for dance, he has become a sensation in his hometown of Arlington. He can be seen head-bobbing and fist-pumping on Cooper Street, directly across from the Parks Mall.

He is recognizable by his brightly colored, constantly changing hairdo, which has led to everyone in his neighborhood definitely knowing him by name. Fun on the Run with Yolonda met up with Jaylan to find out what motivates him to dance.

Jaylan explained that it makes him happy, and it’s an excellent way to express himself. It also gives him freedom and the opportunity to connect with people.

He has been dancing for over 10 years and shows no signs of slowing down. Jaylan believes dance is a powerful art form and hopes to inspire people with his moves.