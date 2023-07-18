DALLAS(KDAF)—61 Osteria is a newly established restaurant in the metroplex, renowned for its exceptional Italian cuisine.

Yolonda Williams from “Fun on the Run” discovered an intriguing connection to #61 during her visit.

The building that now houses the restaurant was originally a bank, built in 1961. In addition, the menu features Italian champagne created in the same year.

As a matter of fact, Adam Jones, the owner of 61 Osteria, was born in 1961. Curious to learn more, Yolonda sat down with the executive team to explore the details.