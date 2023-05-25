DALLAS(KDAF)—Into the Spotlight is a documentary feature film that follows the story of a Dallas-based theatre troupe, composed entirely of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Through the film, viewers gain an inside look at the troupe’s dedication to creating, rehearsing, and performing their 11th Annual Original Musical. This is for the 2021-22 season.

The film focuses solely on those with disabilities, giving them a chance to be seen and heard in a rarely available way. Through interviews with the troupe, it is clear that they are determined to make the right use of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Their enthusiasm and energy are evident as they share their experiences leading up to their big performance.

Into the Spotlight is a heart-warming story of determination and resilience, and a reminder that disability does not equal inability. It is a celebration of the power of the human spirit and a reminder that everyone has the potential to make a difference.

By highlighting the achievements of disabled people, the film offers a unique and inspiring perspective on what it means to be part of a community.