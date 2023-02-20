DALLAS (KDAF) — Dress with style! Dress with culture! Go to YuYu Cultural Shop!

A local boutique founder and owner, Antonio Lucero, opened up his own shop to bring authentic cultural goods to the Dallas area.

The shop carries 11 countries from Mexico, Amala, Turkey, Nipah, and even Portugal. Lucero said the shop’s goal is to educate and help empower people through everyday wear.

You don’t have to limit yourself to just YuYu’s colorful clothes, they also carry jewelry and accessories.

“Many customers often tell us their story that once they come through the door, they forget that they’re here in Dallas, Texas. And when we ask them to tell us about your experience, they’re like, I just feel happy. I love the colors. I forget for a moment that I’m in Dallas, Texas. And that’s the biggest compliment for us because they basically are confirming that we are doing the right thing and that we are sourcing the different products. We have a mixture of dresses, and jewelry accessories, just with the intent of educating and bringing culture to the masses”, said, Lucero.

If you want to visit the shop, the shop is located at 4200 South Fwy # 934, Fort Worth, TX 76115. stay connected with the shop and make sure to follow them on their Facebook.