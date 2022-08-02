DALLAS (KDAF) — Parents, do you want to make the most out of your child’s summer? Do you want them to do something productive instead of sitting around on a phone all day? This Dallas summer program may be the one for you.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents its Young Musicians program. From July 12-29 your child can take music lessons at Trinity Basin Preparatory School all for free. The orchestra will even provide your child with an instrument.

“All Young Musicians students participate in classes on their chosen instrument, as well as ensembles, drum circle and choir, with a progressive curriculum that includes social and emotional learning,” as their website states.

Fun on the Run Host Yolonda Williams wanted to see what the program was all about and visited one of their lessons. Watch the video player for more information!

For more information, click here.