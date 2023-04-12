DALLAS(KDAF)— It’s a movie theater that’s changing the game.

Alamo Draft House Cinema is a movie theater that offers an experience that is far more immersive than traditional theaters.

The theater offers comfortable seating, delicious food and drinks, and attentive staff that make viewers feel like they are part of the show.

The cinema said, “Beer is our middle name at Alamo Drafthouse, so we make certain that every Alamo Drafthouse location highlights and promotes the best local craft breweries”.

You can watch a new movie while drinking some great beer and eating some good food, which is way better than watching it at home.

The cinema has four locations around Dallas, check their website to see what’s playing and plan your next trip.