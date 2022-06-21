DALLAS (KDAF) — You might have seen some of Alli Koch’s designs all over the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams has and wanted to see what the inspiration was behind her designs.

How did you get started doing this?

“I think I was meant to be doing this. It was a tough struggle. I couldn’t find a job right outside of college. I was down on myself, [thinking] like, ‘Oh my gosh. What am I going to do?’ So I started painting canvases for my friends and family. And long story short, seven years later, I’m now painting on buildings, on the sides of walls. I have eight published books to help other people learn how to draw and paint. It’s been a true blessing.”

Why have you chosen to paint in black and white?

“That’s my pocket. That’s what I love. Some people are drawn to color; I am drawn to the textures and the big contrasts that black and white has. I do have some murals that do pops of color here and there, but if I have the choice. Like this mural that she gave me the choice. We’re painting in Solomon’s Art Studio and she was like, ‘Hey do your thing.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, I’m doing my thing, a black and white inspirational quote.’ It’s my jam.”

Do you have a favorite piece?

“That’s hard. That’s like asking, ‘Who is your favorite child?’ No, it’s hard. Either or; they all have their same feel, but also they have different stories to them so it’s hard to pick a favorite. I think my favorite right now is my ‘Be You’ mural. My very first mural that I did was a ‘Be You’ mural. It’s kind of what sparked the inspiration of inspirational quotes and black and white florals. I was like, ‘This is what I love to do.’ And it kind of popped off from there.

