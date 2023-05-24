DALLAS(KDAF)— Fun on the Run with Yolonda talked to a local movie director and actress who starred in a new movie that’s gonna make you laugh.

“Recession Proof” is a new romantic comedy that tells the story of Regina Holloway, a Wall Street executive who loses her entire life savings in a Ponzi scheme and is forced to find a new way of life and moves back home with her mom in the hood.

Shot in both New York City and Dallas, this project is the brainchild of Executive Producer/Writer Khadijah Karriem and Director Arthur Muhammad. Muhammad was also the director of Carter High, the varsity football team in the 1980s.

The new movie, Recession, will leave viewers feeling inspired and hopeful in the face of financial hardship. The film is sure to be a hit with its combination of romance, comedy, and a story of resilience and hope.

To get a sneak peek of the movie, make sure to visit their website. If you are in the Atlanta area around July, you can catch Recession Proofred carpet screening.

The event will be on Saturday, July 4:30 pm-7 pm in Look Dine-In Cinemas Brookhaven. You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite for $30.