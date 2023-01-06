DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are ever in need of a great date night experience, comedy clubs are a safe choice. They are usually tons of fun and you will never have the same comedy club experience twice.

But what if you elevated the comedy club experience and incorporated a beautiful venue, delicious food, and knockout drinks? You would get TK’s Place in Addison.

TK’s Place was started by TK Matteson and Kara Kimbrough. The two Texas natives actually got their start in California as they were both pursuing careers in comedy in Hollywood.

After producing shows and performing together, they decided they wanted to do more than just be funny. They wanted to create an atmosphere of fun. Thus came TK’s Place.

With a wrap-around bar, an outdoor patio overlooking a lake, and a private underground speakeasy, TK’s is much more than a club, it’s an experience.

Stephanie Mendez took an exclusive tour of TK’s to see what they offer. Watch the video player above for the full tour.

