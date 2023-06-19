DALLAS(KDAF)—Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que is a family-owned home-style barbecue restaurant that has been serving customers in Dallas for many years. The restaurant is well-known for its mouth-watering smoked meats, delicious sides, and southern hospitality.

Recently, the restaurant got a visit from CW’s Karamo and Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams, who were eager to try out the food. They were not disappointed, as they were treated to some of the best barbecues they had ever tasted.

The restaurant offers a wide range of meats, including brisket, ribs, chicken, and sausage. All of the meats are smoked to perfection, giving them a rich and smoky flavor that is hard to resist.

Enjoy the full interview above to hear the laughs and stories shared between Yolonda, Karamo, and Restaurant Owner Brent Reaves while getting a sneak peek at some the amazing food.