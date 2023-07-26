DALLAS(KDAF)-In Richardson, JASPPER’S brings southern hospitality to your taste buds, and you can try their famous big and bold flavors. Chef Kristine Infante made a rib pattern with ancho bar barbecue sauce and crunchy potato salad with onion rings.

Amber Campos sat down with Yolonda Williams for Fun on the Run to try some select items from the menu.

They even dipped their forks in their Southern Surf N Turf, served with grits, corn pilaf, and a cherry lavender glaze.

Yolonda especially enjoyed the MAC N’CHEESE AND VERLASSO SALMON, which combines the wonderful flavors of Asian cuisine served over buckwheat and edamame, tahini cream sauce, and chopped English cucumbers.

Watch Yolanda’s full experience and interview above, it’s definitely going to get your mouth watering.