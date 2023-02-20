DALLAS (KDAF) — Started from the bottom, and now macarons are here! A local baker, Liz Lainer, who made macarons out of her own house, speaks about the journey of opening her own shops here in Dallas.

The business owner worked for several years before selling her cookies in farmers’ markets, and she quickly developed a loyal customer base due to the superior quality of her macarons.

Lainer opened up her first shop in Oak Cliff and now has expanded to multiple shops throughout the DFW area.

People loved the unique combination of flavors and the fact that they are gluten-free.

Lainer said, “Macarons don’t like humidity, which is unfortunate for us Texans. And they don’t like any change in ingredients or weather, and lots of different variables can affect these cookies.”

You can try some of her macarons at multiple locations around Dallas-Fort Worth.

Oak Cliff – 839 W. Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Contact: 214-434-1922

– 839 W. Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208. Contact: 214-434-1922 Lower Greenville – 1927 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206. Contact: 469-372-0415

– 1927 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206. Contact: 469-372-0415 Forth Worth – 5254 Marathon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109. Contact: 682-707-3604

– 5254 Marathon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109. Contact: 682-707-3604 Watters Creek– 908 Watters Creek Blvd, Allen TX 75013. Contact:469-393-1115

If you would rather order online, make sure to check out Joy Macaroons on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Favor.