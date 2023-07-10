DALLAS(KDAF)—Maestro Clark conducted the choir members from the St. John Church Music Ministry Carnegie Hall Ensemble from Dallas.

The Paul Quinn College Choirs, Project Unity Gospel Choirs, Saint John Church of Grand Prairie, and The South Dallas Concert Choir will unite their voices, spreading joy and hope through the power of gospel music.

The choir was invited to New York City to sing at Carnegie Hall by the high level and quality of musicianship demonstrated by the singers, according to Peter Toboris, General Director and Music Director of Mid America Productions MidAmerica International.

