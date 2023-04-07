DALLAS(KDAF)— Life can be a whole lot. These days, it feels like everyone and everything demands our attention. Sometimes, we just need to turn it all off. You can through floatation (a.k.a. sensory deprivation) therapy.

Float away from all your stresses at Float Coppell. Their therapy area, we believe, is best described as a sensory spa. You can treat any inflammation through their cold plunge – dunking yourself in 41°F.

To thaw out or, if you’re just looking to stay warm and reach a zen state, you can hop in their sensory deprivation tanks.

Check out the full experience with Landon above!

For information on booking a session at Float Coppell, click here.