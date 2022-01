DALLAS (KDAF) — The Frisco RoughRiders are searching for some patriotic singers who want to perform the national anthem for some of the best minor league baseball fans in Texas.

The RoughRiders want you to submit to them a video application of you or your group performing the national anthem.

Applicants will be notified if they’re selected to perform at a 2022 home game via the email they provide. The deadline to apply is Feb. 18. For more information, click here.