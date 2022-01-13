DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to work at Riders Field? Well, you’re in luck as the Frisco RoughRidgers will be hosting job fairs in order to fill out positions for staff on game days.

The RoughRiders will be hosting three job fairs in the first two months of 2022 to fill a variety of seasonal roles; one in January and two in February.

The job fairs will go down at Riders Field from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Thursday, Feb. 17.

Jobs the team is looking to fill are:

Usher

Ticket taker

Kids Zone attendant

Parking

Lifeguard

Box Office

You can find out more about the job fairs and positions they’re looking to fill here.