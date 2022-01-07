DALLAS (KDAF) — On Saturday, Toyota Stadium will play host to the FCS football championship game between Montana State and North Dakota State. With that, the City of Frisco is expecting traffic to increase in the area and wants the public to be aware.

The game kicks off at 11 a.m. so, traffic will be heavy and delays are expected on Dallas Parkway near Cotton Gin Road and Main Street before and after the game.

The following roads will be closed after the game:

Cotton Gin Rd will be closed underneath the Dallas North Tollway

Eastbound Cotton Gin Rd will be closed between Legacy Dr and Dallas Pkwy

Northbound, southbound and westbound left turns will be prohibited at Frisco St & All Stars Ave

Southbound Frisco St will be closed at Sports Village Rd

“Throughout the morning, moderate traffic is expected on northbound Dallas Pkwy approaching Main St leading up to 11 a.m. After the game, heavy traffic is expected in all directions at the intersection of Dallas Pkwy and Main St between 2 to 4 p.m.,” the city adds. “Also, during that time, all traffic on westbound Cotton Gin Rd will be forced to turn right onto Dallas Pkwy and traffic movements on Frisco St will be restricted as described above.”

For more information on traffic for Saturday, Jan. 8, click here.