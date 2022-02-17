DALLAS (KDAF) — The Frisco Classic is right around the corner and it wants to honor a military member or first responder at one of its games in March.

The classic is trying to find someone to throw out the first pitch at one of its games at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. If you’re a military member or a first responder you can sign up here for a chance to win.

The winner will be given the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Frisco Classic game, Academy Sports+Outdoors prize pack and four premium level tickets.

All you need to do is fill out the form with your name, email, phone number, whether you’re military or a first responder and where you served or are stationed at and you favorite Frisco Classic Team.

Teams playing in the classic will be Iowa, Texas A&M, Washington State and Wichita State. The action begins on Friday, March 4 with Wichita State and Iowa, followed by Texas A&M and Washington State — with games wrapping up on Sunday, March 6.