Friends remember Oklahoma man killed in Odessa assault

ODESSA, TEXAS (Nexstar) – According to Odessa Police an assualt took place at Frisky’s Brewing Company on Tuesday that led to the death of 40-year-old Lester “Rob” Bland.

Joshua Stevens, a friend of Bland’s said that Rob was a selfless person who didn’t deserve this.

“He was such a selfless person the kind of person that would do anything for you no matter the circumstance on and off the track” says Stevens.

Police say Jose Ballardo, who is also from Oklahoma, hit Bland several times in the head at the bar early Tuesday morning. Bland died Tuesday evening from his injuries.

Now, Ballardo is behind bars in Ector County charged with murder.

The owner of Frisky’s Brewery, Lisa Friske, said that her staff did everything they could to keep both parties safe and are heartbroken at the outcome of what took place.

“When you lose that loved one it’s difficult…I am so sorry to the family that this happened to,” says Friske.

OPD is asking anyone who witnessed the fight between the pair to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.