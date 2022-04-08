DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy National Zoo Lovers Day! It is expected to be a beautiful end to the work week and we are taking this as a sign to visit one of the zoos North Texas has to offer.

If you’re in the mood to partake in the holiday festivities, here are a few suggestions in North Texas:

Dallas Zoo – 650 S R L Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203

Photo courtesy Dallas Zoo

Fort Worth Zoo – 1989 Colonial Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76110

Photo courtesy Fort Worth Zoo

Frank Buck Zoo – 1000 W California St, Gainesville, TX 76240

Photo courtesy Frank Buck Zoo via Twitter

The Dallas World Aquarium – 1801 N Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202

Photo courtesy The Dallas World Aquarium via Twitter

Sharkarosa Wildlife Ranch – 11670 Massey Rd, Pilot Point, TX 76258

Photo courtesy Sharkarosa Ranch via Facebook.

SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium – Mills Mall, 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX 76051

Photo courtesy Sea Life Aquarium via Facebook.

SeaQuest Fort Worth – 1974 Green Oaks Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Photo courtesy SeaQuest Fort Worth via Facebook.