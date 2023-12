DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab your umbrella before you head out the door this morning! Widespread rain will hit the metroplex until it moves eastward after 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported, “Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms arrive to North and Central Texas early Friday through Friday night. Average rainfall totals will be near 0.5 to 1.5 inches. No flooding or severe weather is expected, but plan for interruptions to outdoor activities!”