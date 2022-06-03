DALLAS (KDAF) — SHEESH! Wingstop dropped a huge announcement on the second day of June and it has absolutely nothing to do with chicken.

If you guessed a new sauce or side, sorry, wrong again. This announcement has to do with making a meme become a reality. The popular chicken wing chain partnered up with The Shoe Surgeon to create the Lemon Pepper 1’s.

Yes, Wingstop now has its own shoe, which is pretty cool considering the vast popularity that Jordan 1 Lows have in the sneaker community. “Introducing the Lemon Pepper 1’s. We partnered with @TheShoeSurgeon to turn a meme into a reality! Want a pair?”

All you have to do is follow the rules laid out in this tweet: twitter.com/wingstop. Simply follow Wingstop on Twitter, quote retweet with the hashtag, #LemonPepper1s and then tag two people you’ll flex on with your new kicks of the day.

For more information, click here.