Fourth of July fireworks: Here’s your guide on where and when to watch them

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Fourth of July festivities are planned across the DMV, and in the Nation’s Capital, things are not quite back to normal.

Typically, the Smithsonian hosts a Folk Life Festival and there is also a National Independence Day Parade. This year, those traditions will not take place, but the National Park Service will still put on a grand fireworks show from the reflecting pool.

The show will start at 9:09 p.m. and will last for almost 20 minutes. District residents and visitors who want to see the show up-close and personal can do so, and they have options for where to watch. Most of the National Mall is fair game for patrons, with the reflecting pool itself off-limits due to safety reasons.

The National Park Service said the steps of the Lincoln Memorial are a crowd favorite that fills up quickly each year. That area is also a spot where people have to get their bags checked as they enter.

Rangers expect a larger crowd than 2020’s, but are looking to mother nature as the deciding factor.

Mike Litterst, the National Mall Spokesperson, said, “You’ve got years where it’s really hot and humid; if we get a late afternoon or early evening thunderstorm, those things keep people away. If we get a cooler day with lower humidity, we will probably have bigger crowds.”

NPS is following CDC guidelines, so if someone comes out to watch the fireworks and is unvaccinated, they will need to have a face covering and practice social distancing.