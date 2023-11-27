DALLAS (KDAF) — This local brewery produces craft beer to buy in stores around Texas. Here at their taproom, you can expect to try flavors you’ve never heard of before.

Their taproom and brewery is located just south of Downtown Dallas. Guests can try some of their iconic beers like the “El Chingon” and “Local Buzz” at their taproom, but seasonally, there will always be a fun flavor. This season, the brewery has released their “Kissmas” beer.

Watch the segment above to learn more about it and the different types of craft beer with a Four Corner’s master brewer!

Visit their website for more.