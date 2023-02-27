The newest bundle of joy Asian was born Feb.23rd

DALLAS (KDAF)— It’s an elephantastic day at the Fort Worth Zoo!

Fort Worth Zoo is welcoming a new calf, a baby elephant Asian. The baby boy was born on Thursday, February, 23. The baby weighs 270 pounds and is 37 inches tall.

I guess we can call it a family affair since this newest calf adds to the three generations of elephants that call Fort Worth Zoo home.

According to the zoo, the family is spending time bonding in behind-the-scenes areas of the elephant habitat in Elephant Springs.

Zoo associates said the initial bonding between an elephant calf, its mother, and the family unit is vital to successful rearing.

According to their website, a public debut will be determined as he adjusts to his surroundings and grows stronger. The temperate, as well as weather changes, will decide when he should be released outdoors.