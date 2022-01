FORT WORTH (KDAF) — The MLK Day Parade that was scheduled for January 17 has been canceled due to the recent COVID-19 surge.

Though, the Fort Worth Stock Show’s All Western Parade is still coming to downtown Fort Worth on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

City officials say nearly 100,000 spectators line the streets of downtown Fort Worth as horses and other livestock walks the streets of Cowtown.