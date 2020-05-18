Former WWE star Shad Gaspard goes missing after being pulled out to sea by a riptide while swimming with his 10-year-old son

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A beautiful, sunny day at the newly reopened Venice Beach turned tragic for one family when a father and son were pulled out with the rip current while swimming late Sunday afternoon.

The 10-year-old boy was rescued, however his father, former WWE star Shad Gaspard 39, is still missing.

DailyMail.com was there a multiple lifeguards were on the scene, along with divers, rescue boats, paramedics on standby, the coast guard flying back and forth and helicopters hovering over the crowded beach for nearly three hours.

‘I saw the young boy who was inconsolable and his mother who had her arms wrapped around him,’ said one onlooker. ‘The whole thing was just heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking to see this mother and child in complete despair.’

The boy was unharmed and later walked off the beach with an adult friend for about fifteen minutes, while his mother Siliana Gaspard remained on the beach painstakingly staring out into the ocean.

‘We had one of our lifeguards go out to make a double rescue of a father and a son,’ Kenichi Haskett, Los Angeles County Fire Dept Lifeguard Division told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.

To read the DailyMail.com exclusive story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8331477/Former-WWE-star-Shad-Gaspard-goes-missing-pulled-sea-Venice-Beach.html