OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Former Oakland Athletics player Jeremy Giambi has died at age 47, according to an announcement via Twitter from the ball club.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” the Athletics stated. “We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

Giambi, an outfielder and first baseman, played for the Athletics from 2000-2002. In his five-year career, he also played for the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Boston Red Sox.

During his career-headlining season, with the Athletics in 2001, he hit 12 home runs in 124 games.

Over the course of his career, Giambi earned a .263 batting average and hit 52 home runs, with 209 runs batted in.

Giambi was portrayed by Nick Porrazzo in the 2011 Brad Pitt film “Moneyball,” which also outlined his trade to the Phillies.

Giambi’s brother, Jason, was the American League Most Valuable Player in 2000. He played for the Athletics from 1995-2001, as well as for the New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies, and the Cleveland Indians.

In 2005, Giambi admitted to having used anabolic steroids. His cause of death has not yet been released.