DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy birthday Mshindi! The former Dallas Zoo chimpanzee, Mshindi will be celebrating his eighth birthday at his new home at the Los Angeles Zoo.

The Dallas Zoo says they miss his adorable smile and he’s arrived at the LA Zoo and is doing well.

Mshindi will soon get to meet his new troopmates. His move will allow him to engage in beneficial social opportunities as he matures and eventually will have the opportunity to start a family of his own.