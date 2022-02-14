DALLAS (KDAF) — From tossing the pigskin at Highland Park High School in Dallas to tearing it up in the SEC at Georgia, drafted No. 1 overall by the Detroit Lions in 2009 and playing 12 seasons there to finally winning a Super Bowl in his 13th season and first with the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford has had quite the wild ride in his football career.

From 2009 to 2020 Stafford, along with other key stars like wide receiver Calvin Johnson, was the face of a hurting franchise and didn’t get his first playoff win until being traded to the Rams for the 2021-22 season where he ultimately won it all.

In 2021 the star QB threw for nearly 4,900 yards, 41 touchdowns, and completed 67.2% of his passes for the Rams and he came to play in the postseason garnering nearly 1,200 yards, 9 touchdowns all while completing 70% of his passes.

The Super Bowl for the former Texas high school football star was a tale of grittiness and perseverance; Stafford threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns along with two interceptions. One of those three touchdowns came in crunch time to one of the Rams’ best players, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, which would ultimately win LA Super Bowl LVI.

If there’s anything to take away from a quick look at Matthew Stafford’s career in the NFL, it’s to never, ever give up and always push to the be best. Because you never know what new opportunities will be put in front of you to potentially allow you to fulfill your wildest dreams.