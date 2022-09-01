DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season is here and tailgating is a tradition like no other from the east coast to the west, north or south, it doesn’t matter, gathering together before the big game is highly encouraged and will always end up being a good time.

Funny enough, Saturday, Sep. 3 is National Tailgating Day and these days it’s important to make sure the good times continue to roll and saving some money could be super helpful. We want to help out with some key tips that could help you do just that.

Consumer expert Rebecca Gramuglia at TopCashback, wants to share three key ways to save on game-day essentials anything from tickets to food:

Stack your savings. If you’re participating in a tailgate party, you’re likely going to the game and will need a ticket. Look for discounts and compare prices on ticketing sites to find the best deal. Shop through a cash back website, like TopCashback, which guarantees the highest percentage of your money back on qualifying purchases at over 7,000 retailers, including Ticketmaster, Stubhub and VividSeats. Pro-tip: Use the right credit card. Review the terms of your credit card(s) to see which categories offer the most cash back, points or miles for your purchase. Be sure to use that card for those items. In addition, research the venue you’re attending to see if there are special discounts on tickets or merchandise available for cardholders from a specific bank or credit card provider.

If you’re participating in a tailgate party, you’re likely going to the game and will need a ticket. Look for discounts and compare prices on ticketing sites to find the best deal. Shop through a cash back website, like TopCashback, which guarantees the highest percentage of your money back on qualifying purchases at over 7,000 retailers, including Ticketmaster, Stubhub and VividSeats. Plan ahead. The sooner you can begin planning your event, the better. Start by setting a budget for yourself to help you decide what item(s) you can afford to bring to the tailgate party. It’s also helpful to start a group message with all of the people attending to determine who is bringing what. For example, one person can bring a grill, another can bring a cooler and drinks, and so on. Pro-tip: Research the venue ahead of time to know the stadium guidelines. For example, most venues are now cashless but bringing some cash can be useful for any additional expenses before or after the game.

The sooner you can begin planning your event, the better. Start by setting a budget for yourself to help you decide what item(s) you can afford to bring to the tailgate party. It’s also helpful to start a group message with all of the people attending to determine who is bringing what. For example, one person can bring a grill, another can bring a cooler and drinks, and so on. Buy in bulk. If you’re planning to have a large group of people tailgating with you, consider buying some items in bulk such as food to grill, cups and plates. However, bulk buying isn’t always cheaper. Research the options available for each item and compare the cost per unit to find out which is the better deal. To calculate this, simply divide the price by the quantity.