DALLAS (KDAF) — What taco is best? Chicken, steak, pork, breakfast, well inherently yes, but no, the answer is Texas taco. Oops, sorry, “What is, Texas tacos.”

That’s right, it’s National Taco Day and of all days it’s falling on Tuesday, October 4, making it the most official of taco Tuesdays. “On National Taco Day, we only need to grab some tortillas and stuff them with savory fillings, from the traditional carne asada, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and sour cream, to more exotic gustatory delights like fish, chorizo, even tongue, to name only a few of the “meat component” alternatives,” NationalToday said.

We all know that Texas probably has the best tacos in the country, one could argue that it rivals Mexico with the best tacos in North America, but who knew multiple Texas restaurants would find themselves among the top 10 best tacos in the whole world?

Tasteatlas released a report citing food experts of the best taco restaurants in the world and two things are certain, Texas has some serious tacos and its neighbor south of the border does as well. No need to beat around the bush, let’s look at the top 10 taco restaurants worldwide, that are conveniently right in North America:

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ – Austin Ray’s Drive Inn – San Antonio Mariscos el Mazateno – Mexico Henry’s Puffy Tacos – San Antonio Taqueria Franc – Mexico Tacos de Canasta Los Especiales – Mexico El Huequito – Mexico Tacodeli – Austin Veracruz All Natural – Round Rock Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant – San Antonio