DALLAS (KDAF) — Pastries are some of the most glorious foods ever created and their versatility is almost unmatched; breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, snacks, brunch, whenever you want a pastry you can have one. One of the GOATs in the world of pastries is the muffin.

Speaking of muffins, Monday, July 11 is National Blueberry Muffin Day! NationalToday didn’t want anyone to forget about his glorious day, “While blueberry is one of the less popular muffin flavors, those who love it swear by it! National Blueberry Muffin Day was created in order to celebrate the culinary delight that is the blueberry muffin!”

If you now want to get your hands and taste buds on some blueberry muffins as bad as we do over at KDAF, we’re sorry. Actually, not sorry, let’s go on a journey for the best blueberry muffins in town! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to eat blueberry muffins:

Three Egg Muffins – Lower Greenville

Empire Baking Company

Village Baking – Lower Greenville

JD’s Chippery

Yolk Preston Center

Unrefined Bakery – Uptown

Sip Stir Coffee House – Uptown

Magnolias Sous Le Pont – Oak Lawn

White Rock Coffee – Lake Highlands

Leila Bakery & Cafe – Lakewood