Florida dad hit, killed while giving 15-year-old daughter parking lesson

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida father is dead after his daughter accidentally hit him with a pickup truck during a driving lesson, police say.

According to the Tarpon Springs Police Department, the unidentified man was struck at Anderson Park while showing his 15-year-old daughter how to properly park a pickup truck.

Police say the dad got out of the pickup truck as the daughter tried to pull into a parking space. The father then stood in front of the truck while the daughter tried to back up, but she accidentally hit the accelerator as the truck was still in drive, hopping a curb and striking her dad and then a tree.

The father was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Share this story

30 Second Downloads

Opened in 1925, the iconic Highland Park Cafe is closing for good due to pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opened in 1925, the iconic Highland Park Cafe is closing for good due to pandemic"

The North Texas Food Bank mobile pantry will be at Fair Park on Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "The North Texas Food Bank mobile pantry will be at Fair Park on Thursday"

Hamilton to be released on Disney+ on July 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton to be released on Disney+ on July 3"

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News