DALLAS (KDAF) — Lights camera action! He’s a filmmaker, producer, and actor and bringing Hollywood to Dallas.

Filmmaker and actor Angel Gracia is partnering with the CEO of Super Studios and Concrete Vision to create a 72-acre development in Mansfield. The buildings will be a collection of filming studios and other businesses.

The construction was approved by the City of Mansfield on February 13 and was referred to Super Studios.

This development will have five studio clusters, each equipped with a sound stage and capable of handling a season’s worth of television production, according to Garcia.

Garcia also said he plans to add hotels, apartments, restaurants, and cafes, which are said to be desirable for those in and out of the industry.

“Basically, this is the dream studio that a guy like me or anyone else in the industry would love to see when they get there,” Gracia said. “From the quality of the coffee to the quality of the trellis above you where you have to hang two tons of gear over people’s heads.”

Currently, the building is under construction.