DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday, March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This day was first proclaimed as Vietnam Veterans Day by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

The Vietnam War started in 1955 and would go on to last for about 20 years, ultimately ending in 1975. It is the second-longest war, behind the Afghanistan war. In 1973, there were more than 2.7 million Americans served in this war.

Here are some Vietnam War facts from nationaltoday.com:

The average age for a soldier in the Vietnam War was 19-years-old. For perspective, the average age for a soldier in World War II was 26-years-old.

The Medal of Honor was awarded 258 times

America spent more than $140 billion on this war In today’s economy, that would be about $1 trillion

500,000 people attended the anti-war rally

In Vietnam, the war is called the American War

For more information, click here.