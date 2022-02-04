DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos, beer, Dallas Cowboys, live music and more? Sign us up! The Dallas Cowboys are hosting its first-ever Cowboys Taco Frest at the Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in May.

On Saturday, May 7, the Cowboys are bringing Texas the “ultimate Cinco De Mayo weekend party!” Dozens of types of tacos, live music, Micheladas, beer Cowboys experiences, shopping and more fun will be had.

Kids 12 and under get in free with a general admission ticket which is starting at $15. The fest will have performances by country music stars William Michael Morgan, Hayden Coffman, The Powell Brothers, and Payton Howie. VIP ticket Includes VIP Parking, (1) Festival T-Shirt along with 2 Drink Tickets and exclusive VIP entrance at 11 a.m. plus admission to the VIP Area.

For tickets and more information click here.