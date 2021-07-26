Fireball? Here’s what you might have seen flash across the Central Texas sky

News
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — KXAN viewers are wondering what was falling from the Sunday evening.

Jeremy Ernst sent KXAN this video captured on his dash camera.

The American Meteor Society has several fireball reports from just before 9 p.m. this evening from Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

NASA defines a fireball as an “astronomical term for exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a very wide area.”

Though not confirmed, the reports are considered “pending,” until the society can review them.

The Perseids meteor shower, which is causing frequent and bright meteors to fly through the sky, is ongoing for the Northern Hemisphere until Aug. 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

morningafter

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News