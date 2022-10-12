DALLAS (KDAF) — Dunkin’ is getting into the Halloween spirit with new seasonal donuts and coffee options that are scary delicious.

In celebration of Halloween, these options will join the brand’s fall menu to round out the season.

Here are their Halloween options:

Sweet-Not-Scary Spiders

The frightfully enchanting donut is back for a limited time this Halloween, ready for guests to dig in… if they dare. The fan-favorite Spider Donut captures the sweeter side of creepy-crawlies – a yeast ring donut frosted with orange icing and topped with a chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat resembles a fa-boo-lous spider, with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and white drizzle for the eyes. Pair this donut with an iced Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato to experience a dangerously delicious duo that screams Halloween.

It’s the Great (Dunkin’) Pumpkin!

The Dunk-o-Lantern is here! This festive treat features a classic pumpkin-shaped donut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème filling, topped with orange icing, and a classic Jack-o’-lantern grin.

Peanut Butter Cup Potion

Fans won’t have to wait to trick-or-treat to enjoy one of the world’s favorite flavor combinations – chocolate and peanut butter! Back for a second year due to popular demand, the bone-chillingly bold Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato joins the fall menu to round out Dunkin’s autumnal sips. This show-stopping beverage features a striking layer of festive orange-hued peanut butter cup swirl that blends into a layer of espresso on top for an extra Halloween-spirited sip.

No Tricks, Just Treats

With the brand’s revamped loyalty program, Dunkin’ Rewards members can fuel up for the full spectrum of spooky-season thrills with nearly magical offers. From now through October 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can unlock FREE goodies, including a Breakfast Sandwich, 10-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats or Bagel Minis with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage by October 31. Members can also order ahead on the app on Mondays to earn 100 bonus points.