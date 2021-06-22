Feeling fancy? Impress your flavor palette with this recipe!

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — If you haven’t been by the AT&T Discovery District…what are you waiting for?! But if you’re swamped and can’t swing by to taste all the great eats at The Second Floor at The Exchange, we got you covered!

Here’s a recipe from Ounce by Brian Zenner that’s sure to wake up your flavor palette!

LAMB TARTARE

Ingredients

½ cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, rough chopped

1 Serrano pepper, seeds removed, rough chopped

1 shallot, rough chopped

2 garlic cloves, rough chopped

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon toasted & ground cumin seeds

1 teaspoon toasted & ground coriander seeds

¼ cup cilantro, rough chopped

¼ cup parsley, rough chopped

1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juiceDirections

Directions

Sauté Serrano pepper, shallot, garlic, cumin, and coriander in the extra-virgin olive oil on medium-low till completely softened. Cool and combine with olives in food processor and pulse till mixture appears paste-like. Combine olive mixture in a mixing bowl with cilantro, parsley, lemon juice, and vinegar. mix and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add more extra-virgin olive oil as desired. Recipe makes enough to dress about 1 pound of diced lamb.

Lamb Tartare Directions

Small-diced lamb loin or rack of lamb work best

Combine diced lamb with the Spicy Green Olive Dressing to taste. Season with salt, lemon juice, or more olive oil as desired. Serve with warm toast, warm flatbread, or lettuce cups.