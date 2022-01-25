EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A skirmish in the statewide fight over Texas’ new redistricting laws takes place in federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.

A three-judge panel will hear arguments from the state and attorneys for Roy Charles Brooks of Fort Worth over an injunction request of redistricting laws in his Senate District. Brooks’ attorneys filed for a temporary injunction of the state’s new redistricting maps last year.

Federal judges David C. Guaderrama, Jerry E. Smith and Jeffrey V. Brown are the three in the panel overseeing the case.

The hearing is in connection with a large suit where over a dozen civil rights groups, religious groups, and individuals are suing the state over redistricting laws adopted by the legislature last year.

Some of the organizations suing the state over the law are Fair Maps Texas Action Committee, The Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Mi Familia Vota, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Texas State Conference of the NAACP.

Last week, the court denied a request by the state of Texas to dismiss Brooks’ claims, which allege the state’s redistricting laws violate U.S. voting laws.

