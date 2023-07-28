The ball is on the corner

DALLAS (KDAF) – Did you know it’s National Soccer Day? What a perfect day to mention our local Soccer team FCC Dallas, whose next home game will take place at Frisco’s Toyota Stadium.

“National Soccer Day is annually celebrated on July 28. It honors and celebrates soccer — one of the world’s most competitive and popular sports”, National Today said.

The game however will take place on Aug. 26 and tickets are already on sale. This showdown promises to be a thrilling encounter, featuring two fierce rivals battling it out on the field.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply enjoy the spirit of the sport, FC Dallas vs. Austin sounds likea match that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.

Grab your tickets now!