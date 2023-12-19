The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — FC Barcelona will be playing against Club América in Dallas on Dec. 21.

The friendly will be played at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park. The last time the two teams faced each other was in 2011, also in Dallas, in which Barcelona won 2-0.

FC Barcelona play in the Spanish soccer league, La Liga, while Club América play in Mexico’s Liga MX. Club América is currently leading their league, with a 12-4-1 record, and Barcelona ranks third in their league, with a 10-5-2 record.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Get tickets and more information here.