DALLAS (KDAF) — The FBI is warning people to beware of romance scams this Valentine’s Day.

A romance scam is when a criminal adopts a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust. After establishing trust the scammer uses your trust and affection to manipulate and steal from the victim.

Here are some tips you can employ to avoid these scams:

Be careful what you post and make public online

Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere

Go slowly and ask lots of questions

Beware if the individual seems too perfect or quickly asks you to leave a dating service or social media site to communicate directly

Beware if the individual attempts to isolate you from friends and family or requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could later be used to extort you

Beware if the individual promises to meet in person but then always comes up with an excuse why he or she can’t. If you haven’t met the person after a few months, for whatever reason, you have good reason to be suspicious

Never send money to anyone you have only communicated with online or by phone

