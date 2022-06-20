DALLAS (KDAF) — If you plan to be outside today, drink plenty of water and make sure you are staying in the shade.

The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth says they expect afternoon highs to get into the mid 90s to around 100 degrees.

“Winds will be out of the south to southeast between 5 and 15 mph. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected,” the service said on Twitter.

Also, officials say today’s air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you fall into those groups, limit outdoor activities and carpool if that is an option.