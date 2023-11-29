The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sixty Vines is offering holiday magic with a private igloo dining experience!

Starting Dec. 1, Sixty Vines in Uptown will offer a wine country winter wonderland right in the heart of the Dallas.

Credit: Sixty Vines

Here’s what to expect with your enchanting igloo experience:

Get Cozy: Step into your private igloo adorned with blankets, pillows, and a Bluetooth speaker to set the perfect ambiance. Stay warm with a provided space heater, creating a snug haven for you and up to 6 of your closest friends or family members.

Wine & Dine: Savor the flavors of Sixty Vines with a shareable wine country-inspired menu and an impressive selection of 60 wines on tap.

Create Unforgettable Memories: Whether it’s a cozy date night or a festive gathering, create lasting memories in this unique setting.

To reserve your Igloo, book on OpenTable. Please note there is a $200 minimum food & beverage spend (before tax & gratuity) for this exclusive experience.

Don’t miss your chance to embrace the charm of winter in wine country right here in Uptown Dallas!